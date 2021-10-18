O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $35,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hutner Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 38.6% in the second quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 25.9% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 368.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,406,000 after buying an additional 13,063 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,395,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 831 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $506,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,638,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.00, for a total value of $3,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,879 shares of company stock valued at $46,342,288. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $597.96.

ORLY opened at $628.99 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $603.11 and its 200 day moving average is $572.25. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $424.03 and a fifty-two week high of $633.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

