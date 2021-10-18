Oribel Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 800,223 New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA)

Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 800,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,738,000. Oribel Capital Management LP owned approximately 9.87% of New Vista Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVSA. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Vista Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $58,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in New Vista Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $474,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $483,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in New Vista Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $967,000.

NASDAQ:NVSA opened at $9.74 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.69. New Vista Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

