Oribel Capital Management LP Decreases Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Oribel Capital Management LP lowered its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 43,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,671,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,080,000 after purchasing an additional 36,365 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,246,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,781,000 after purchasing an additional 124,517 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total value of $786,693.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,616.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total transaction of $97,522.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,836 shares of company stock worth $981,579. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $211.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.13. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.79 and a 1-year high of $212.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $747.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

VRSK has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.00.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

