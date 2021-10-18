Oribel Capital Management LP Has $1.76 Million Position in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC)

Oribel Capital Management LP lowered its position in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP owned 0.42% of Jack Creek Investment worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCIC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jack Creek Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Jack Creek Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

JCIC opened at $9.78 on Monday. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average of $9.70.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

