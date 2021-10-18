Oribel Capital Management LP Has $12.82 Million Stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,205,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,500 shares during the quarter. Zynga makes up about 0.7% of Oribel Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings in Zynga were worth $12,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZNGA. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Zynga in the 1st quarter valued at $82,831,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Zynga by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,302,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395,300 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its position in Zynga by 767.3% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 3,469,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069,127 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Zynga by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,253,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Zynga by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,118,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024,629 shares during the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zynga alerts:

NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $7.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of -46.00 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Zynga Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $711.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.58 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZNGA shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen cut their price objective on Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.18.

In other Zynga news, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 348,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $3,574,195.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,397,618.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $187,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 419,017 shares of company stock valued at $4,122,386. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.