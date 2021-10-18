Oribel Capital Management LP Sells 1,585 Shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ)

Oribel Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III during the second quarter worth approximately $391,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III during the second quarter worth approximately $394,000. Tuttle Tactical Management boosted its position in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III by 26.0% in the second quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 214,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 44,272 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III by 533.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 231,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,434,000. 50.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III alerts:

SPAQ opened at $9.92 on Monday. SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88.

Spartan Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.