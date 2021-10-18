Oribel Capital Management LP Sells 1,984 Shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC)

Oribel Capital Management LP reduced its stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 306,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP owned 0.50% of E.Merge Technology Acquisition worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 60.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 32,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 12,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berry Street Capital Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 20.0% during the second quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Get E.Merge Technology Acquisition alerts:

Shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition stock opened at $9.81 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for E.Merge Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.Merge Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.