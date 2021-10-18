Origo (OGO) One Day Volume Tops $1.99 Million

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. In the last week, Origo has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. Origo has a total market capitalization of $5.74 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00041398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $122.22 or 0.00197205 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.43 or 0.00089434 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

About Origo

OGO is a coin. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,830 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,789 coins. The official website for Origo is origo.network . The official message board for Origo is medium.com/@origonetwork . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origo’s official Twitter account is @OrigoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

