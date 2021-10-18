Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by Wilen Investment Management CORP.

Wilen Investment Management CORP. lessened its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lodge Hill Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 180,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,450,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Oshkosh by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Oshkosh by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,529,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Oshkosh by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 162,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,265,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

OSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $148.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.73.

Shares of NYSE OSK traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,191. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.10. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.