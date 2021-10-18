Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$57.25 million during the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 price target (down previously from C$25.00) on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$19.00 price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$22.50 price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.50.

Shares of OR stock opened at C$15.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.00, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$15.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.94. The stock has a market cap of C$2.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.87. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of C$12.39 and a 52-week high of C$18.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 256.41%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

