Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Director John Feliks Burzynski Buys 25,000 Shares

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Director John Feliks Burzynski acquired 25,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 482,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,264,150.

John Feliks Burzynski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 13th, John Feliks Burzynski acquired 5,700 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,219.00.

On Wednesday, September 29th, John Feliks Burzynski acquired 5,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,800.00.

On Friday, September 24th, John Feliks Burzynski purchased 10,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, John Feliks Burzynski purchased 11,500 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,510.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, John Feliks Burzynski purchased 3,500 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,130.40.

On Wednesday, August 18th, John Feliks Burzynski purchased 9,900 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,126.00.

Shares of OSK traded down C$0.04 on Monday, reaching C$2.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,297. The company has a current ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Osisko Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of C$2.33 and a twelve month high of C$4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$911.86 million and a PE ratio of -50.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.02.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.25 price objective on shares of Osisko Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “$5.50” rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a report on Friday, August 27th.

Osisko Mining Company Profile

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

