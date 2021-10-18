Ossiam Increases Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Ossiam raised its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 52.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Republic International Corp increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 51.7% during the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,879,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,472,000 after acquiring an additional 640,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 670.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 648,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,429,000 after acquiring an additional 564,102 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 311.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 712,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,969,000 after acquiring an additional 539,542 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,734,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,681,000 after acquiring an additional 527,827 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 309.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 427,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,347,000 after acquiring an additional 323,218 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FLO opened at $24.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $25.55.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 5.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

