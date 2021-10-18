Ossiam Sells 3,892 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Ossiam cut its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 82.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 852 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 3,892 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 23.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,932,435 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,854,963,000 after purchasing an additional 14,464,226 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $425,297,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $515,837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497,571 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 36,627.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,550,704 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $94,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,511,000. 76.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

FCX opened at $38.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.68 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.88. The stock has a market cap of $56.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 2.08.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

