Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Sunriver Management LLC

Sunriver Management LLC reduced its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 295,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293,304 shares during the quarter. Otis Worldwide accounts for about 4.1% of Sunriver Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sunriver Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $24,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 673,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,047,000 after purchasing an additional 269,781 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 167.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 5,438 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $946,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.49.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OTIS traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.49. 28,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,479,406. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 0.85. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $58.77 and a 1 year high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

