Otis Worldwide (OTIS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. On average, analysts expect Otis Worldwide to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OTIS stock opened at $84.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 0.85. Otis Worldwide has a 1-year low of $58.77 and a 1-year high of $92.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Vertical Research began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

