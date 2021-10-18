Oxen (OXEN) One Day Volume Tops $65,504.00

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00001077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a total market cap of $36.51 million and $65,504.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Oxen has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,896.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,741.22 or 0.06143612 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $181.04 or 0.00297296 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $606.41 or 0.00995805 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.85 or 0.00086783 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $255.30 or 0.00419236 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $168.41 or 0.00276545 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.78 or 0.00268953 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004789 BTC.

Oxen Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 55,670,522 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

