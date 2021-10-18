Oxygen Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $654,586.00 (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. In the last week, Oxygen has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One Oxygen coin can now be bought for approximately $2.13 or 0.00003408 BTC on exchanges. Oxygen has a total market cap of $134.28 million and approximately $654,586.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00007193 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000140 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Profile

Oxygen (OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,994,877 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

