Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHI) Sets New 1-Year High at $918.00

Shares of Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHI) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 918 ($11.99) and last traded at GBX 916.95 ($11.98), with a volume of 131624 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 907 ($11.85).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 846.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 817.72. The stock has a market cap of £814.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57.

Get Pacific Horizon Investment Trust alerts:

In other Pacific Horizon Investment Trust news, insider Angela Lane acquired 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 866 ($11.31) per share, with a total value of £14,912.52 ($19,483.30).

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan) and of the Indian Sub-continent. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies across diversified sectors.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Horizon Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.