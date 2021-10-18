PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE) Insider Sells £203,400 in Stock

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE) insider Kelvin Stagg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 678 ($8.86), for a total transaction of £203,400 ($265,743.40).

PAGE opened at GBX 673 ($8.79) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.30, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of £2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 628.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 594.35. PageGroup plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 351.60 ($4.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 690 ($9.01).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 31.41 ($0.41) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.14%. This is an increase from PageGroup’s previous dividend of $9.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAGE. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PageGroup from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 730 ($9.54) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PageGroup from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Liberum Capital upped their target price on shares of PageGroup from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PageGroup from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 760 ($9.93) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PageGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 647.50 ($8.46).

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

