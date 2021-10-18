Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Short Interest Up 62.2% in September

Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,885,100 shares, an increase of 62.2% from the September 15th total of 1,162,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,275,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Paladin Energy stock opened at $0.60 on Monday. Paladin Energy has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 14.27, a current ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.
Paladin Energy Company Profile
