ParallelCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6.00 (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 39% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. ParallelCoin has a total market cap of $28,570.54 and approximately $6.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded down 81.6% against the US dollar. One ParallelCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0908 or 0.00000147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $188.51 or 0.00305300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004663 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000532 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here . ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

