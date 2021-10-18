Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Price Target Raised to C$27.00 at CIBC

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$27.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PRMRF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares upgraded Paramount Resources to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Paramount Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.69.

Shares of PRMRF opened at $16.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 3.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.73. Paramount Resources has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $16.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

