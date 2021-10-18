Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Purchased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Parker-Hannifin worth $45,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after purchasing an additional 43,094 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,300,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,343,000 after buying an additional 22,854 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 22.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 27.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Melius upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.40.

NYSE:PH opened at $297.95 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $291.58 and its 200-day moving average is $302.53. The firm has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $200.03 and a 12 month high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.39%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

