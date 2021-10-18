Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Short Interest Update

Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,900 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the September 15th total of 92,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.7 days.

PSYTF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pason Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$10.00 to C$10.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Pason Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Pason Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

PSYTF stock opened at $7.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.97. Pason Systems has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $8.32.

Pason Systems, Inc engages in the design and production of instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. Its products include automatic driller, choke control, electronic drilling recorder, enhanced pit volume totalizer, gas analyzer, hazardous gas alarm system, rig communications, rig display, directional system, drilling guidance system, live rig view (LRV), LRV mobile, tour sheet analytics, WellView field solution, SideKick remote display, and DataHub web-based data management system.

