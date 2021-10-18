PCHAIN 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.44 Million (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Over the last week, PCHAIN has traded up 14.4% against the dollar. One PCHAIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0457 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. PCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $37.27 million and $3.44 million worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00041267 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.84 or 0.00194858 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00088914 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC.

PCHAIN Coin Profile

PI is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2019. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,611,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 816,469,012 coins. The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN . PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

PCHAIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PCHAIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

