Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKPH) Short Interest Up 70.5% in September

Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKPH) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, an increase of 70.5% from the September 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 209,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PKPH opened at $0.13 on Monday. Peak Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.11.
About Peak Pharmaceuticals
See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?
Receive News & Ratings for Peak Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peak Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.