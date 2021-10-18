Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKPH) Short Interest Up 70.5% in September

Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKPH) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, an increase of 70.5% from the September 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 209,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PKPH opened at $0.13 on Monday. Peak Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.11.

Get Peak Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Peak Pharmaceuticals

Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceutical level products containing phytocannabinoids, an abundant and pharmaceutically active component of industrial hemp for the prevention and alleviation of various conditions and diseases. The company was founded on December 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Peak Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peak Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.