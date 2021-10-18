PEAK6 Investments LLC Takes $3.44 Million Position in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 70,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,442,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VMEOV. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Vimeo stock opened at $52.08 on Monday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.08.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

