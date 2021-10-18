Peel Hunt Begins Coverage on Hibernia REIT (OTCMKTS:HIBRF)

Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Hibernia REIT (OTCMKTS:HIBRF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

HIBRF opened at $1.34 on Thursday. Hibernia REIT has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.47.

Get Hibernia REIT alerts:

Hibernia REIT Company Profile

Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust (ÂREITÂ), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Hibernia REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibernia REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.