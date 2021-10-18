Peel Hunt Begins Coverage on Hibernia REIT (OTCMKTS:HIBRF)

Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Hibernia REIT (OTCMKTS:HIBRF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
HIBRF opened at $1.34 on Thursday. Hibernia REIT has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.47.
Hibernia REIT Company Profile
