PegNet (PEG) Market Capitalization Reaches $117,457.04

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 18th. One PegNet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PegNet has traded up 11.4% against the dollar. PegNet has a market capitalization of $117,457.04 and approximately $113.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00065946 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00069562 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.87 or 0.00100416 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,943.81 or 1.00538404 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,695.49 or 0.05997995 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00023639 BTC.

PegNet Coin Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

PegNet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PegNet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PegNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

