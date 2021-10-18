Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$42.91.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PPL shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline to C$41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$43.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 7,000 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.80, for a total value of C$278,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$318,416.

Shares of PPL traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$42.50. 445,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,286,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.97, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.38 billion and a PE ratio of -49.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$39.23. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$26.77 and a 52-week high of C$42.96.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$1.95 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.566615 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -291.33%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

