PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) PT Raised to $22.00

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $20.50 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 9.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PMT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.42.

Shares of PMT traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $20.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.82. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $14.79 and a 12-month high of $21.53.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.25). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 38.61%. Analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,152.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 592,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,622,000 after acquiring an additional 545,598 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 14,430.9% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,937 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at about $1,190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

