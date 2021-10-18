PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,136 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 162.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,259,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488,520 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $26,500,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 731.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,618,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183,227 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 60.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,706,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 15.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,356,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $158.39. 62,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,888,469. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.37 and its 200-day moving average is $150.63. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $159.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PEP. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.