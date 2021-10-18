Permit Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Permit Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 25.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 490,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. MGIC Investment accounts for 2.0% of Permit Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Permit Capital LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $6,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,779,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,005,000 after buying an additional 213,676 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 9,327,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,857,000 after buying an additional 2,812,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,790,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,951,000 after buying an additional 5,992,615 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,343,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,874,000 after buying an additional 1,324,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 252.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,518,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,650,000 after buying an additional 4,671,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MTG shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.29.

Shares of MTG opened at $16.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.21 and a 200 day moving average of $14.53. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $16.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $297.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.76 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 49.02%. MGIC Investment’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

