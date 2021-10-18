Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €225.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RI. Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays set a €229.00 ($269.41) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €193.00 ($227.06) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €202.83 ($238.63).

RI stock opened at €197.60 ($232.47) on Thursday. Pernod Ricard has a 12-month low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 12-month high of €136.25 ($160.29). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €187.13 and its 200 day moving average price is €180.80.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

