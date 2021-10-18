Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Short Interest Update

Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 291,000 shares, a growth of 63.9% from the September 15th total of 177,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PMNXF opened at $1.26 on Monday. Perseus Mining has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.06.

About Perseus Mining

Perseus Mining Limited engages in production of gold, mineral exploration and gold project development. It operates through the following segments: Edikan, Sissingué, Yaouré, and Corporate & Other. The Edikan, Sissingué and Yaouré segments engages in mining, mineral exploration, evaluation and development activities.

