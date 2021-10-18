Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PSMMY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Persimmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Persimmon to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of PSMMY traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.33. The company had a trading volume of 17,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,128. Persimmon has a fifty-two week low of $60.10 and a fifty-two week high of $95.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.55.

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

