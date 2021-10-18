Pinnacle Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:PPBN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Pinnacle Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:PPBN) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

PPBN stock opened at $23.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pinnacle Bankshares has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.85. The company has a market capitalization of $50.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Pinnacle Bankshares alerts:

Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pinnacle Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%.

About Pinnacle Bankshares

Pinnacle Bankshares Corp. (Virginia) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiary. It offers a range of commercial and retail banking products and services such as checking, savings and time deposits, individual retirement accounts, merchant bankcard processing, residential and commercial mortgages, home equity loans, consumer installment loans, agricultural loans, investment loans, small business loans, commercial lines of credit, and letters of credit.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.