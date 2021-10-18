Piper Sandler Comments on Wells Fargo & Company’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Wells Fargo & Company in a report issued on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $4.70 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.52. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.71.

NYSE:WFC opened at $48.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $51.41. The company has a market cap of $198.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.57.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.