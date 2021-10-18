Plancorp LLC Acquires 85 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,474 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Tesla by 56.0% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in Tesla by 53.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.38, for a total value of $995,070.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,933,919.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.59, for a total transaction of $840,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,257 shares in the company, valued at $36,492,715.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,448 shares of company stock worth $60,960,832 over the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price target (up from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $745.00 to $755.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$900.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $620.22.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $16.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $859.83. 219,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,072,309. The company has a market cap of $851.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 448.97, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $746.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $687.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $379.11 and a twelve month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

