Plancorp LLC Has $1.28 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Plancorp LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 948.1% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 46,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,098,000 after buying an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,911,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

VBR stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $175.97. The company had a trading volume of 580 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,480. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.38. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $112.13 and a 52 week high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

