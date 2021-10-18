Plancorp LLC Invests $280.90 Million in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Plancorp LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,960,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,902,000. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 22.0% of Plancorp LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Plancorp LLC owned about 0.05% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFUS. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $250,918,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $225,701,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $180,958,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $98,718,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $76,502,000.

NYSEARCA DFUS traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.99. 4,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,320. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.59. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $45.75 and a 52 week high of $49.77.

