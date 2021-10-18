PlutusDeFi Price Down 30.2% Over Last 7 Days (PLT)

PlutusDeFi (CURRENCY:PLT) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 18th. Over the last seven days, PlutusDeFi has traded down 30.2% against the US dollar. One PlutusDeFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000915 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PlutusDeFi has a market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of PlutusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PlutusDeFi alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00041441 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.24 or 0.00197755 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.27 or 0.00089410 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

About PlutusDeFi

PlutusDeFi (PLT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2020. PlutusDeFi’s total supply is 107,790,338 coins and its circulating supply is 21,072,987 coins. PlutusDeFi’s official Twitter account is @adddotxyz . The official message board for PlutusDeFi is medium.com/plutusdefi . The official website for PlutusDeFi is plutusdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz upholds the core values of decentralization. That’s why ADD.xyz’s Defi-As-A-Service solutions focus on user privacy, anonymity and maintaining sovereignty over users wealth. ADD.xyz aims to makes it easy to enter the world of decentralized finance. PlutusDeFi is rebranding its platform to Add.xyz. Please, visit the announcement page. “

Buying and Selling PlutusDeFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlutusDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlutusDeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlutusDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlutusDeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlutusDeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.