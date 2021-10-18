PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 781,400 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the September 15th total of 1,115,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Shares of PBTHF stock opened at $7.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.99. PointsBet has a 1 year low of $6.72 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of PointsBet in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of PointsBet in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PointsBet from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

PointsBet Holdings Limited provides sports and racing betting products and services through its cloud-based technology platform in Australia and New Jersey. The company operates through Australian Trading, Technology, and United States segments. It also engages in the provision of marketing and gaming support services, as well as in the retail sports betting and software development activities.

