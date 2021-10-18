PolkaDomain (NAME) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.13 Million

PolkaDomain (CURRENCY:NAME) traded up 10.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. During the last seven days, PolkaDomain has traded 34% higher against the dollar. One PolkaDomain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000590 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PolkaDomain has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and $6,558.00 worth of PolkaDomain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PolkaDomain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001619 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00066435 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.68 or 0.00070720 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.70 or 0.00101517 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,646.54 or 0.99804726 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,732.54 or 0.06042924 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00023849 BTC.

PolkaDomain Coin Profile

PolkaDomain’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,105,849 coins. PolkaDomain’s official Twitter account is @polkadomain

Buying and Selling PolkaDomain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaDomain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaDomain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolkaDomain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PolkaDomain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaDomain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.