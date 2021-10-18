Polyient Games Governance Token Price Tops $117.16 on Top Exchanges (PGT)

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. Polyient Games Governance Token has a market capitalization of $2.14 million and approximately $116,993.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for $117.16 or 0.00189044 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00041398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.22 or 0.00197205 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.43 or 0.00089434 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Polyient Games Governance Token Profile

Polyient Games Governance Token (CRYPTO:PGT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,236 coins. Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polyient Games Governance Token is www.polyient.games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/polyient-games

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

Buying and Selling Polyient Games Governance Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polyient Games Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polyient Games Governance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polyient Games Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

