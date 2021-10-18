Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Stock Holdings Boosted by EJF Capital LLC

EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 225,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,960 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in Premier Financial were worth $6,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Premier Financial by 24.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 17,717 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Premier Financial by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 23,410 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Premier Financial by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after buying an additional 59,975 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Premier Financial by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 840,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,868,000 after buying an additional 77,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Premier Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $861,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

PFC stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.70. 427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,254. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Premier Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.28 and a 52-week high of $35.90. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.48 and its 200-day moving average is $30.09.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. Premier Financial had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $74.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Premier Financial Corp. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 39.13%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Premier Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.