Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 1,020 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 176.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 22.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 9,633 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 81.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,769,000 after acquiring an additional 79,507 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 12.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,994,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,596,000 after acquiring an additional 222,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,125,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,338,000 after acquiring an additional 27,962 shares during the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GDDY shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.92.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $212,349.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $69.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.31, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.64. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.14 and a 12 month high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.26 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 277.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($4.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

