PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.60.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRG. Raymond James dropped their price target on PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NYSE PRG traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,738. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.00. PROG has a 1-year low of $41.27 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.08.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.23. PROG had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $659.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.12 million. Equities analysts forecast that PROG will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven A. Michaels acquired 7,500 shares of PROG stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.91 per share, for a total transaction of $321,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas C. Curling purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.11 per share, for a total transaction of $107,775.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $536,825. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of PROG by 224.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROG during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PROG during the second quarter worth about $109,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PROG by 25.7% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of PROG by 55.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

