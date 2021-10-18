ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 528 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in Equitable by 20,765.8% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 15,782 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Equitable by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 759,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,133,000 after acquiring an additional 184,488 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Equitable during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,244,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Equitable by 166.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 840,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,580,000 after acquiring an additional 524,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Equitable by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,225,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,747,000 after acquiring an additional 35,242 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQH. upped their price target on Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.73.

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $32.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.43. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.44 and a 1 year high of $35.46.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 14.43%.

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $450,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

