ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Penumbra by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,280,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Penumbra by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Penumbra by 155.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Penumbra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Penumbra by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,066,000 after buying an additional 12,960 shares during the period. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total value of $3,691,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.21, for a total value of $198,525.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,496 shares of company stock worth $17,765,969. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

PEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist initiated coverage on Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Penumbra in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.22.

PEN stock opened at $267.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 622.67, a P/E/G ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $268.93 and a 200-day moving average of $269.99. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.49 and a 12-month high of $320.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $184.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.77 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

